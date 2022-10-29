Russian navy ‘repels’ drone attack on Crimea

MOSCOW (Agencies): The Russian navy has “repelled” a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol, home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea, according to a statement by a Russian-installed governor, as a battle rages for the control of southeastern Ukrainian cities Kherson and Bakhmut.

“Today, starting at 04:30am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram early on Saturday. “All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down,” he added. “Today at night, the most massive attack by UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and remote-controlled surface vehicles in the waters of the Sevastopol bay was undertaken” since Moscow launched its offensive, Razgozhayev told Russian state media later on Saturday.

The attack in Sevastopol – the largest city in the Crimean peninsula, comes as Ukraine has been engaged in a fierce battle with Russian forces in the Kherson region, which serves as the gateway to Crimea. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. The Ukrainian military on Saturday claimed that Russian forces continued their withdrawal from Kherson, ahead of an expected advance by Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said in a regular social media update that large numbers of injured and sick Russian soldiers were being taken out of hospitals in Kherson, the southern province overrun by Moscow in the early days of the war. Al Jazeera, however, could not ascertain the veracity of the Ukrainian military claims.

Moscow accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol port, and said that one of its ships suffered “minor” damage. “The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday. “It should be emphasised that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were attacked by terrorists are involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” it said.

Meanwhile, British navy personnel planted explosives and blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, Russia’s defence ministry says, a claim London called false and designed to distract from Moscow’s military failures in Ukraine. Russia did not give evidence for its allegation that a leading NATO member had sabotaged critical Russian infrastructure amid the worst crisis in relations between the West and Moscow since the depths of the Cold War.

The Russian ministry alleged “British specialists” from the same unit that directed Ukrainian drone attacks on ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea earlier on Saturday were responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage.“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the ministry said. The United Kingdom denied the accusation. — Agencies