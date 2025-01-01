Russian navy submarine launches missiles in Sea of Japan drills: Reports

(Reuters: A submarine of Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducted drills in the Sea of Japan, launching cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets, the Russian state TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

“During a scheduled exercise, the diesel-electric submarine Ufa of the Pacific Fleet launched Kalibr cruise missiles at sea and coastal targets from the waters of the Sea of Japan,” TASS cited a statement from the Russian defense ministry.

The ministry said all mock targets were hit during the exercises and that the firing range was more than 1,000 km (620 miles).

Ufa, considered to be among the world’s most silent submarines, was put into service with the Russian Navy in November 2022, TASS reported in earlier stories.

The submarine is 74 metres (243 ft) long, with a maximum displacement of more than 3,900 tons. It can dive to a working depth of 240 metres and a maximum depth of 300 metres.