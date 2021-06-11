Russian Navy tracking US warship in Black Sea — top brass

MOSCOW (TASS): The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces are tracking the US Navy destroyer Laboon that entered the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the US Navy guided missile destroyer Laboon that entered the Black Sea on June 11, 2021,” the Center said in a statement.

As was reported earlier, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Laboon had crossed over from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea for maritime security operations. The warships of this class are armed with Tomahawk and Harpoon cruise missiles.

US warships have entered the Black Sea several times since the beginning of this year.