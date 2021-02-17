Russian Northern Fleet performs drills in Barents Sea

F.P Report

MURMANSK: On Wednesday the Russian Fleet’s press office reported that the crews of Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Northern Fleet practiced probing for a simulated enemy’s submarines during drills in the Barents Sea.

While giving out more details the press release mentioned that, “The pilots of the composite aviation regiment of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army conducted training flights to search for a notional enemy’s submarines in the close-in maritime zone. The pilots performed flights over the Barents Sea day and night.”

The pilots employed radars and sonars to search for and track adversary submarines, the statement says.

Regarding the details of drills and warfare assignments, the statement mentioned that crews practiced anti-submarine warfare assignments as part of tactical flight drills that involved four Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft. During the drills, the pilots practiced the techniques of piloting at various altitudes.

Furthermore, it also stated that pilots performed flights from the aviation regiment’s airfield in the Murmansk Region. The flights were preceded by the careful preparation of the aircraft and the runway. All the flights proceeded in the normal mode, the Northern Fleet’s press office said.