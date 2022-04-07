Russian: Nothing to do with human rights

NEW YORK (TASS): The Western draft resolution on Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council has nothing to do with human rights. This was stated on Thursday by Russian Deputy Representative to the UN Gennady Kuzmin at a meeting of the General Assembly of the world organization on the suspension of Russia’s membership in the HRC.

“The draft resolution being considered today has, in fact, nothing to do with the situation in the field of human rights. This is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control, to continue the line on “human rights colonialism” in international relations,” Kuzmin said.

The human rights architecture has suffered a huge crack as a result of the actions of a small group of countries, Kuzmin said. “Today we see how the human rights architecture has cracked enormously through the efforts of a small group of countries,” he said. “This architecture has been built up over decades of painstaking work.”

“As practice shows, Western approaches to solving acute human rights problems in some countries have not been successful. Not a single conflict has been resolved, but only aggravated,” the Russian diplomat said.

Kuzmin added that “Ru-ssia, throughout its entire membership in the commission and the UN Human Rights Council, has consistently upheld the principle of equal and mutually respectful cooperation between states as the main basis for the functioning of the human rights system.”

