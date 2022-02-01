Russian nuclear subarrives at Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (TASS): The nuclear submarine “Knyaz Oleg” of the Borey-A project has arrived at the Northern Fleet, the Sevmash press service reported on Tuesday.

“The nuclear submarine Knyaz Oleg, built at Sevmash (part of USC), has arrived at the Northern Fleet. This is a temporary base for the Borei-A project. It will serve in the Pacific Fleet,” the report says.

It is noted that the ship was examined by the commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev and the commission of the fleet. “The commander assessed the state of the agro-industrial complex, noted the professionalism of the crew members and their desire to master the nuclear submarine as soon as possible,” the press service said.

Sevmash noted that the personnel of the Northern Fleet will undergo a basic training complex and pass course tasks at sea. “After the crew confirms their readiness for the inter-fleet transition, the Knyaz Oleg APK will go to its permanent duty station – the Pacific Fleet. The nuclear-powered ship will be based in Vilyuchinsk,” the press service said.

The submarine was handed over to the Russian Navy on December 21 last year. On this day, Sevmash handed over to the Navy the nuclear-powered ship of the Yasen-M project Novosibirsk. The event was held in the mode of video-conferencing with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nuclear submarines became the 135th and 136th submarines built on the stocks of the country’s largest shipyard.