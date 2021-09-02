Russian opposes extension of OSCE mission

MOSCOW (INTERFAX.RU): Russia opposes the extension of the mandate of the OSCE border observers mission at the checkpoints “Gukovo” and “Donetsk” on the border with Donbass, the US mission to the OSCE said.

“The current Russian objection to the extension of the mandate of the OSCE Border Observer Mission looks like only the latest in a long line of unfulfilled promises and the latest demonstration by Russia that maintaining positive relations with its neighbors is simply not a priority,” the US Mission to the OSCE said on Twitter.

US Chargé d’Affaires to the OSCE, Courtney Ostrian, expressed regret over Russia’s refusal to join the consensus on the renewal of the observer mission’s mandate and funding mechanisms at the end of September. “Both before and today, the participating States are firmly convinced that the mission has effectively and professionally carried out the agreed mandate,” said Ostrian.

She pledged that the United States will continue to support the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in efforts to find ways to support the border monitoring mission and its valuable work.