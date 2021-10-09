Russian-Pakistani exercise ended in Kuban

ROSTOV-ON-DON, (TASS): The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise “Friendship-2021”, which took place at the Molkino training ground in the Krasnodar Territory, ended with a landing from helicopters and an assault on the “city”, the press service of the Southern Military District (YuVO) reported.

“In the Krasnodar Territory, at the Molkino training ground, the closing ceremony of the joint Russian-Pakistani military exercise” Friendship-2021 “was held. About 200 servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan took part in the exercise. two countries to storm the conditional settlement “Egorovo” from the ground and from a helicopter, “the message says.

In addition, Russian we-apons and equipment were transferred to the Pakistani military. The exercise lasted from September 27.

The joint Russian-Pakistani military exercise “Friendship” has been held since 2016, both on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. On behalf of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a unit of the engineer regiment and special forces of the 49th combined-arms ar-my of the Southern Milita-ry District takes part in the exercise.