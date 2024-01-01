Russian parliament votes to ratify North Korea partnership treaty

MOSCOW (AFP): Russian lawmakers voted unanimously on Thursday to ratify a defense treaty with North Korea that provides for “mutual assistance” if either party faces aggression.

The United States and South Korea believe Pyongyang has already sent thousands of troops to Russia for training, and fear they could be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on these reports, saying that its treaty with North Korea has “clear” meaning and the wording “does not need to be clarified.”

Lawmakers in the lower house State Duma voted 397 to 0 to ratify the treaty, which will be now sent to the upper Federation Council for their approval.

Both houses of parliament act as rubber stamps for the Kremlin.

Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia launched its 2022 offensive on Ukraine, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praising Putin as his country’s “dearest friend.”

The West believes North Korea is already giving Moscow weapons to use in its Ukraine offensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the defense treaty on a visit to Pyongyang in June, but many details remain unclear, including whether Pyongyang would be covered by Moscow’s nuclear umbrella.