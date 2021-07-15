Russian prospective on Afghan situation

Special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan and Director of the Second Department of Asia of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Zamir Kabulov has said that the active combat season in Afghanistan will continue for another two months, and the Taliban can take control of several provinces. But this does not mean that Taliban are becoming sovereign masters of Afghanistan.

This only means that for all the selfishness of the authorities paying the Afghan people because they suffer, not those who sit in palaces. According to Kabulov, the Taliban are unable to capture and hold the provincial administrative centers and more than a third of the 400 counties of Afghanistan are under the control of the movement not because of hostilities, but because of the withdrawal of government troops from these territories virtually without a fight. Kabulov was of the view that the Taliban do not yet have the strength to hold the territory , as Taliban do not seek to completely seize the territory of Afghanistan, because they understand that this is impossible.

Zamir Kabulov has portrayed a complete and fair picture of the internal situation of the war-torn Afghanistan, because Russian diplomatic, military and Intelligence apparatuses are regularly providing him the latest feedback on the subject. However, as per reports the withdrawal of Afghan troops from these territories were not under directions of the Central Military Command rather field commanders saved their skin and joined Taliban’s ranks or fled away from the country/area in a bid to become neutral. Historically, control of Kabul would decide the ruler of the Country and Taliban might attack Kabul to gain power in the country instead of capturing other provincial centers.

Kalubov rightly termed the current situation as selfishness of Afghan authorities, who could not scarify their luxurious lives and opposed a mutually agreed Republican-Taliban coalition government. On these pages, we had been continuously calling Afghan Republicans not to spare the opportunity in the larger interests of the Afghan people, but Ghani and his team could not look ahead of their noise.

Similarly, the government of Pakistan had cautioned the international community and regional stakeholders to identify the internal and external spoilers of the Afghan peace and Reconciliation process, however the world did not act until it struck into the wall. Russian Special Envoy informed the world that the Taliban at the highest level gave Moscow guarantees that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against third countries, including Russia and the Central Asian states, however, Russia is closely monitoring the situation. Kabulov said that Russia is worried that ISIS may take advantage of the chaos of the war in northern Afghanistan. Zamir’s Prospective on intra-Afghan Peace Talks is also based on the facts that the current escalation in Afghanistan could have been prevented if the country’s authorities had entered meaningful negotiations with the Taliban a year ago over an interim coalition government.

Russian Special Envoy rightly said that Afghan Republicans were hoping for a reversal of Trump’s action in Afghanistan through Joe Biden which could not happen, even during their meeting with Biden both Ghani and Abdullah requested Biden for two things first Military Shield and the other US dollars. It is advisable for Ghani to shut your ears (avoid spoilers), open your eyes and throw away the strip of selfishness to save the future of Afghan children, think for the nation not for the elites.