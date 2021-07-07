Russian response to regional security

The Russian Military has undertaken a combat readiness test of its S-300 PS anti-aircraft missile system at 201st Russian military base in Dushanbe Tajikistan on Tuesday. According to reports, Russian military carried out all air defense retaliatory measures to counter an intruding mock enemy and employed multiple air defense tactics including the seizure, escort and electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles at air targets, imitating the modern means of air attack of a simulated enemy from different directions and at different altitudes.

The Russian Central Military District told the media that the Forces also practiced the standards for reloading the S-300 PS systems with missiles were worked out beside repelling the attack of conditional sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) on combat positions. Russia and several Central Asian Nations had concluded the agreement for their collective security during the past. Under the provisions of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Russian military has a significant presence in most of the Central Asian Republics including Tajikistan.

After the emergence of uncertainty in internal situation of neighboring Afghanistan and potential America’s military basing in CARs, Russian military has acted proactively and transported sufficient military hardware including S-300 PS Air defense missiles, state-of-the-art Verba MANPADS, motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance units, air defense units, RCB defense and communications units at 201st military base Dushanbe. According to independent media, Taliban had sped up their offensive against Afghan Govt Forces as more than 90 percent US and NATO troops had left the country.

Taliban had seized about 70 % Afghan territory and hundreds of Afghan soldiers had fled into neighboring Central Asian States while leaving their post for Taliban. This situation had created worries for neighboring governments, and they had deployed their troops at their common border with Afghanistan to handle the situation. Currently, Putin Russia is playing a leading role in the whole Eurasian region. It not only brought all states at an economic platform but remained successful in forging a military pact of the regional States. Presently, Russia is enjoying the United States retreat from Afghanistan and playing aggressively to counter American strategy in the region and so far no Central Asian States agreed to host the US military in near future.