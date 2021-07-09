Russian resurgence and Syria

The Russian president’s special envoy for the SAR, Alexander Lavrentyev said that Russia hopes that soon, as the situation stabilizes, Turkish and American troops will be withdrawn from Syria. Lavrentyev further added that Russia hopes that the presence of a limited American contingent, Turkish and other Western countries in northeastern Syria is temporary, and soon, as the situation stabilizes, all these military contingents will be withdrawn from the country. Alexander Lavrentyev expressed these thoughts after 16th Astana format meeting of the guarantor’s states including Russia, Turkey, and Iran along with the Syrian government and armed opposition during recent days, however he did not tell the world about Russia’s future designs on the subject. The three countries are playing an important role in de-escalation of the situation, release and exchange of prisoners, trust building measures and search of missing persons of both parties.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran had developed their stakes in Syria during Syrian conflict in recent years. Russia was the longtime backer and largest supplier of military hardware to Syrian President Bashir-Ul-Asad’s Army. Russia played an important role in the survival of Bashir-Al-Asad regime in Syria during the recent political uprising in the country. Iran also remained a close ally of Asad’s regime over the decades. Iran-Syrian alliance remained a challenge for Israeli expansionists designs. Turkey also has its interests in Syria and the adjacent African region.

The three countries Russia-Iran and Turkey are working under the Astana forum to play a constructive role in Syrian Conflict and facilitated the exchange of five Syrian soldiers with their militant group on July 2, this year. The exchange of prisoners was the fifth project of this tri-nation working group operating within the Astana Format. After Russian resurgence back in 2014, Russia had increased its role in international conflict mitigation and played a significant role in Syria. Although United States troops are present in the country, it has reduced its role in the Syrian conflict. The same situation is likely to happen in Afghanistan. However, Russia is steadily paving its way to increase its influence and fill the gap created by the US in various regions of the world.