Russian security service detains 13 people over mass murder plans

Monitoring Desk

MOSCOW: The Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had detained 13 people in 13 Russian regions over plans to commit mass murder.

Eleven of the detainees were members of the same private internet community.

Personal diaries of the detainees and the information on their gadgets confirm their plans. They also had guides for making explosives and blueprints for attacking people in schools, law enforcement offices, and crowded spaces.

According to preliminary reports, one of the suspects planned to kill at least 100 people during a school assembly. Several videos, allegedly depicting the arrests have emerged online.

Courtesy: (Sputnik)