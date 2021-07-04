Russian security strategy and next

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the country’s national security strategy and published it by the official internet portal of legal information of the state. The new strategy emphasized that Russia has shown the world its stability and ability to withstand the pressure of the sanctions.

The document identified the necessity of an increase in the level of food and energy security and called for continuation of efforts to reduce dependence on imports in the main sectors of the economy. It recommended the minimum use of dollars in foreign trade and production of domestic vaccines as measures to ensure the economic security of the country. According to the new security strategy, the highest priority is the preservation of the people of Russia. The country’s aspiration to improve Predictability, trust and security in the international arena was identified as the agenda of a new national security strategy.

The document mentioned NATO’s ability to use nuclear weapons, build up of military infrastructure of the alliance near Russian borders and intensified intelligence activities and military threats against Russia. The strategy calls for the implementation of symmetrical and asymmetric measures to suppress unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Russia. Russian Policy makers identified China and India as potential strategic partners to counter hostile military and political pressure against Russia. While accepting the importance of Cybersecurity and information technology, the psychological sabotage has been identified as a threat to cultural sovereignty of Russia.

Russia revised its national security strategy after six years and a lot has been changed after the previous 2015 national security strategy. US-Russia relations had witnessed several major twists after America’s accusations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 Presidential election followed by the diplomatic scuffle in the backdrop of US investigations into the matter. The alleged interference further led to the imposition of US sanctions on Russian officials and entities. The trade war and hacking attacks including massive solar winds attacks on US and Western infrastructure by alleged Russia backed groups also complicated the Russian relations with the US and EU during recent years. US again accused Russia for its interference in Presidential election 2020 and slapped more elaborated sanctions against Russian officials and entities. America acted more aggressively and announced the stationing of nuclear missiles in Indo-Pacific region, a more threatening move against its prime rivals China and Russia. The uprising of the anti-Putin Russian political movement and its open support by the United States also changed the Russian worldview and Security doctrine.

The new Russian National Security Strategy asked for use of forceful methods including symmetrical and asymmetric measures to thwart or avert the hostile or unfriendly actions against Russian sovereignty and territorial integrity. According to Russian Secretary of Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev these forceful measures would be primarily Special economic measures but could be coercive methods if necessary. Although the recent Biden-Putin summit had been termed as constructive and productive by the both sides, the international and regional interests of both nations are intersecting each other’s because both could not be victorious at the same time.

While identifying threats and suggesting future policy measures, Russian policy makers suggested strategic partnership with China and India. It is to inform Russian architects that India had tightened its knot with America through Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEOMA) and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) back in 2016 and currently not available to them, however Russians can offer something bigger than S-400 (Russian Missile System) to get India’s divorce from the United States.