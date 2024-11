MOSCOW (Reuters): Russia’s defense ministry said two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers made a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Black sea, state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

The Tu-95s flew for more than five hours, escorted by SU-30SM and SU-27 fighter jets, the ministry said.

The ministry said earlier on Tuesday that two Tu-95MS strategic bombers made a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents sea.