Russian Strategic Missile Forces to conduct 200 exercises

F.P Report

MOSCOW: The Russian Defense Ministry has commented that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces will conduct over 200 exercises of various levels in 2021. The Russian Defense Ministry released a statement on Sunday.

Back in 2020, the Strategic Missile Forces also conducted over 200 command-and-staff and tactical exercises.

Furthermore the Defense Ministry commented that “In 2021, the Strategic Missile Forces will have than 200 exercises of various levels, including tactical and special tactical exercises with missile regiments and missile divisions, as well as a number of command-and-staff exercises with missile formations.”

The statement also mentioned that “The intensity of activities during the exercises will change significantly with a general tendency to maintain their duration.”