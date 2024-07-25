Russian strike on gas facility kills one

KYIV (AFP): A Russian strike on a gas facility in the eastern region of Poltava killed person and wounded three others, the Ukrainian energy ministry said Thursday.

Russian strikes on energy facilities in recent months have crippled Ukrainian electricity production, forcing authorities to import supplies from abroad and impose power outages.

The energy ministry said the strike on Wednesday hit a facility linked to UkrGasVydobuvannya, the war-battered nation’s largest gas enterprise.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, a 49-year-old electrician was killed and three employees were wounded. They are being provided with the necessary medical care,” the energy ministry said.

The Kremlin denies its forces target civilian infrastructure but its defence ministry has reported attacks on energy sites that it says support the Ukrainian military.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Kyiv’s allies to supply more air defence systems to thwart Russian missile and drone barrages.

Zelensky has said systematic Russian attacks on energy facilities have halved Ukrainian electricity production compared to one year ago.