Russian Su-35 fighter intercepts US spy plane over Pacific

MOSCOW (TASS): A Russian Su-35 fighter of the Pacific Fleet’s air defense forces intercepted a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

“On June 10, Russian radar stations detected an aerial target over the Pacific Ocean approaching Russia’s state border,” the statement says.

A Su-35 fighter jet of the Pacific Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border, the ministry said.

“No violations of the Russian state border were allowed,” the statement says.

The Russian fighter’s crew identified the aerial target as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and shadowed it over the Pacific Ocean. After the foreign military plane made a U-turn from the Russian state border, the Su-35’s crew safely returned to its home airfield, the ministry said.

“The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using airspace,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said.