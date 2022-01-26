MINSK (TASS): The first multi-role fighter SU-35S of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived in Belarus to participate in the test of the reaction forces of the Union State, within the framework of which the exercise “Union Resolve – 2022” will be held on the territory of the republic. This was announced on Wednesday in its Telegram channel by the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, posting video footage of the landing of the Russian aircraft.

“The SU-35S multi-role fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which arrived first to participate in the verification of the reaction forces of the Union State on the territory of Belarus, is landing at the Baranovichi airfield of the 61st Fighter Aviation Base,” the text says.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the crews of the Su-35S multi-role fighters of the Eastern Military District, involved in checking the response forces of the Union State, are relocating to Belarusian airfields. According to the ministry, during the flight, the crews make intermediate landings at the airfields of the Central and Western military districts to prepare for the next flight and rest the crews. After arriving at the airfields of Belarus, the crews of the Su-35S will take up combat duty for air defense as part of checking the functioning of the unified air defense system of the Union State.

The verification will take place in two stages. At the first stage, until February 9, the redeployment and creation of groupings of troops on the territory of Belarus will be carried out as soon as possible, the protection and defense of important state and military facilities, and the protection of the state border in the airspace will be organized. There will also be a test of the readiness and ability of the forces and means on duty for air defense to perform tasks to cover important objects on the territory of the republic.

During the second stage of the verification, from February 10 to February 20, a joint exercise “Allied Resolve – 2022” will be held, within which issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State will be worked out. Practical actions of the troops will take place at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brest and Osipovichsky training grounds and the airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi.