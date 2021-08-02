Russian submarine returns from first sea exit

MOSCOW (TASS): Nuclear submarine (NS) “Novosibirsk” project 885M “Yasen-M” returned to Severodvinsk on Monday after the first exit to the White Sea for factory sea trials. A source in the military-industrial complex told TASS about it.

“On August 2, the Novosibirsk nuclear submarine returned to the Sevmash plant from the first factory sea trials, which took place in the White Sea for a month,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

On July 2, a source told TASS about the first launch of a Project 885M submarine for testing at sea. Earlier, the head of Sevmash, Mikhail Budnichenko, told TASS that after the completion of the factory sea trials, state tests of the submarine would begin. At the end of 2021, it is planned to transfer it to the fleet.

The nuclear submarine “Novosibirsk” is the first serial submarine of the project 885M “Yasen-M”. It was launched on December 25, 2019. The main strike weapons of the ships of this project are the Kalibr-PL and Onyx cruise missiles. In the future, they will receive hypersonic Zircons.

The lead submarine of the Yasen-M project, Kazan, was handed over to the Northern Fleet on May 7, 2021. On July 30, a submarine of the same project “Krasnoyarsk” was launched at the Sevmash enterprise in Severodvinsk.

According to the statements of the officials of the Russian Navy and the Ministry of Defense, the Yasen-M nuclear submarine should ensure the implementation of the concept of non-nuclear strategic deterrence. In connection with the withdrawal of the Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine from the dock, the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, speaking about the boats of this project, said: including in the Arctic. This is a reliable nuclear missile shield of our Motherland. “