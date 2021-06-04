Russian SVR’s forecast on Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Chief Sergey Naryshkin forecasted about future situation in Afghanistan and said that he sees the internal conflict in Afghanistan worsening soon. While talking to media after meeting with Chief of Belarusian Intelligence KGB, he said “look at what is happening in Afghanistan now. The situation in that country is degrading. This leads to an exacerbation of the internal conflict; we simply predict that this conflict will be flaring up in the near future”. The prophecy of the Russian Intelligence Chief is very important because Russian Intelligence Service has been operating in Afghanistan over the last several decades. Naryshkin’s remarks are very much relevant and based on current statistics and situation in the country. However, it can also be viewed as Naryshkin’s intention to engage his eternal enemy in Afghanistan up to the end so it could not make a smooth and dignified exit from the war-torn country.

There had been an upsurge in the violence across the Country in Afghanistan during recent months and the intra-Afghan negotiation had witnessed a long stalemate for more than four months. The international facilitators had been endeavoring to resume Intra-Afghan Peace Negotiations but could not succeeded. Recently, Pakistani Officials announced that the both warrying parties had agreed to meet in Qatar in coming days and Afghan government’s negotiating team had left for Doha on Wednesday. As reported, the agenda of the discussion would be de-escalation and decrease in violence.

In fact, there is a conflict of interests or rightly to say lust of both parties to get more and more power in the next government setup. Although, negotiations are going to resume in coming days but still the results and future discourse is uncertain. Afghanistan had become a hub of international conspiracies and most of the world Intelligence Agencies including SVR and KGB are present in the country and hatching their conspiracy plans. The recent stalemate of the Afghan Peace negotiations must be seen in this purview.

According to analysts, presently few international powers are working to engage the United States in Afghanistan for another few years so it cannot open up a new great game in other regions or at least American’s resources and capabilities must be divided in both conflict zones. However, the Americans proved to be more intelligent because they started pulling their neck out of the Afghanistan messy landscape. American had begun their hurried withdraw from the country and promised to clear the Afghan’s soil by July 4, instead of scheduled in September. The question arises, why Americans are in such a hurry, is it their fear, wisdom or a tactical move that they are running out of the country in a panic. On other hand, Pakistan is continuously crying out for an orderly and responsible withdrawal and American are acting opposite to Pakistan’s plea. The current situation is clearly indicative of the future chaos in the post US Afghanistan.

As per most of the opinion makers, the US foresaw the wisdom of Afghan leaders which has rich shades of personal gains and lust of powers instead of a pain for Afghans people therefore, America went to pull it’s feet out of Afghanistan. Americans had no influence over Taliban, whereas Ghani and his buddies may agree to forge a deal with their opponent in absence of American shield. Therefore, Americans are going to complete their withdrawal before time in a hope of a positive outcome of the move.