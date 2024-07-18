Russian trial of detained US reporter Gershkovich due to resume

MOSCOW (Reuters) : A new hearing in the espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is due to be held on Thursday, but the court hearing his case has said it will take place behind closed doors.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American journalist who denies any wrongdoing, went on trial behind closed doors last month in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of espionage which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that Gershkovich gathered secret information on the orders of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Officers of the FSB security service arrested him on March 29, 2023 at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg, 900 miles (1,400 km) east of Moscow. He has since been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government all reject the allegations and say he was merely doing his job as a reporter accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia.

The court hearing his case said earlier this week that his trial would resume on Thursday instead of Aug. 13 – at the request of Gershkovich’s defence lawyers.

The court said that Thursday’s hearing will be closed to the press and that the next time the media will have access to Gershkovich will be when the verdict is announced.

Closed trials are standard in Russia for cases of treason or espionage involving classified material.

The Kremlin says the case and the trial arrangements are a matter for the court, but has stated – without publishing evidence – that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed”.

U.S. officials have repeatedly said that the charges are a sham and that Russia is using Gershkovich and another jailed American, former Marine Paul Whelan, as bargaining chips for a possible prisoner exchange.

Washington considers both men “wrongfully detained” and says it is committed to bringing them home.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich and that contacts with the United States have taken place but must remain secret.