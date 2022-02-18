Russian troop build-up most significant since WW2: US

The announcement that civilians will be evacuated from rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine is a “cynical” move by Moscow, a US State Department spokesperson told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

“Announcements like these are further attempts to obscure through lies and disinformation that Russia is the aggressor in this conflict,” the official added.

“It is also cynical and cruel to use human beings as pawns to distract the world from the fact that Russia is building up its forces in preparation for an attack.”

There is no evidence that Ukraine is planning an offensive in the region, despite Russia’s claims to the contrary. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been speaking to the BBC’s Lyse Doucet.

He says there has not been any de-escalation on the ground, despite Russia’s claims that some forces were being withdrawn from parts of Ukraine. Stoltenberg says he remains open to finding a political solution with Russia.

US officials have repeatedly warned that Russia may conduct a ‘false flag’ operation to give it a pretext to launch a military operation in Ukraine. But what is that?

False flag operations are those conducted with the intent of disguising the party responsible for the attack – or allowing the attacker to place blame on another party.

The term originates from naval warfare in the 16th century, when ships – originally those of pirates – would fly the flags of other nations to achieve the element of surprise.

There have been numerous examples of false flag operations in history. In the 1931 Mukden Incident, for example, Japanese agents sabotaged a section of railway to give it the pretext to invade and occupy Manchuria.

Eight years later, German agents fabricated an attack on a radio station along the Polish border on 31 August, 1939, including by shooting dead civilians and dressing them in Polish uniforms. The incident was later used as a pretext for German forces to invade Poland, marking the start of the Second World War.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US claims that they plan a similar operation to allow it to invade Ukraine. Western and Ukrainian officials have warned that the information war could escalate ahead of any Russian military intervention.

In the past 24 hours, that war seems to have hotted up.

The leaders of both separatist “people’s republics” in the Donbass have put out statements urging civilians to flee what they say is a likely attack by Ukrainian government forces. Pictures have already been released, showing children being gathered together, ready for evacuation. Moscow has weighed in, announcing that the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is flying to Rostov to set up accommodation for refugees.

Everyone arriving, the government says, will be given 10,000 roubles (around £95).

All this despite there being no evidence that Ukraine plans to attack. Any such plans would be suicidal for the government in Kyiv, given the Russian forces currently massed along its borders.

Kyiv is clearly alarmed. The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Lt. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, released a statement on his official Facebook page, directed mainly at civilians living in the separatist areas, saying “such scenarios are not even considered.”

“Militants backed by the Russian federation continue to aggravate the situation,” he said, “by deliberately misleading residents of the temporarily occupied territories.”

Other reports coming from separatist areas speak of air-raid sirens being heard and an explosion which destroyed a jeep in Donetsk. None of the details have been independently verified and all such information needs to be treated with extreme caution. US President Joe Biden will make public remarks later on diplomatic efforts to prevent what it calls an increasingly likely Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will speak at 4 pm (2100 GMT) after a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and NATO, the White House said.

The president will provide brief comments in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, not an address to the nation, a source told Reuters.

Rhetoric around breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine is escalating. Vladimir Putin has ordered 10,000 roubles ($130) in “emergency” aid to be paid to each refugee arriving in Russia from neighbouring separatist areas in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

Putin has also ordered Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupriyan to set up refugee camps near the border.

Evacuations were earlier announced from the two Russian-backed self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk amid a reported spike in shelling there, but there has been no evidence of this.

There has also been no sign yet of any significant movement of people leaving the region.

The US and its allies say Russia maybe seeking a pretext to invade Ukraine, though Russia denies this.

An Afghan interpreter who escaped Kabul’s fall to the Taliban last year now faces a possible Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Jawed Haqmal, 33, worked as an interpreter with the Canadian military and was evacuated to Kyiv with his mother, pregnant wife and five children in August. Now, Haqmal fears that his family may once again be in danger amid mounting fears of war breaking out in Ukraine. “I entered [Kabul] airport with the support of Ukrainian forces,” Haqmal told the BBC. “I was so happy. I was pleased I was finally secure.” “Unfortunately, when I came here, all my hopes became corrupt.”

Haqmal said that he is attempting to hide news of tensions from his family and that his mother – who remembers the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan – is “really scared”.