Russian troops arrive in Belarus for joint drills

MOSCOW (TASS): The first units of the Russian Armed Forces involved in checking the response forces of the Union State arrived in Belarus. This was reported to journalists on Wednesday in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The first units of the troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, involved in the verification of the reaction forces of the Union State, arrive in the Republic of Belarus. The units of the Eastern Military District involved in the verification of the reaction forces of the Union State, with standard equipment and weapons, marched in a combined way on their own and by rail to unfamiliar training grounds to the places of performing training tasks on the territory of the Republic of Belarus,” the military department said.

According to the ministry, the check will take place in two stages. At the first stage, until February 9, the redeployment and creation of groupings of troops on the territory of Belarus will be carried out as soon as possible, the protection and defense of important state and military facilities, and the protection of the state border in the airspace will be organized.

There will also be a test of the readiness and ability of the forces and means on duty for air defense to perform tasks to cover important objects on the territory of the republic. “During the second stage of the verification, from February 10 to February 20, a joint exercise” Allied Resolve – 2022 “will be held, within the framework of which the issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State, will be worked out,” the military department stressed. .

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the exercises, measures will be taken to strengthen the protection of the state border to prevent the penetration of armed groups of militants, to block the channels for the delivery of weapons and ammunition, as well as to search, block, and destroy illegal armed formations and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy.

According to the military department, the practical actions of the troops will take place at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brest and Osipovichsky training grounds, as well as certain areas of the area. It is planned to use the airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi.

“The number of military personnel and equipment involved in exercises that fall under the scope of the Vienna Document 2011 does not exceed the parameters determined by it, which are subject to notification,” the ministry added.