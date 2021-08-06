Russian Tu-22M3 bombed camouflaged camps of “militants” during exercises in Uzbekistan

POLYGON TERMEZ / Uzbekistan (TASS): Four supersonic long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Russian Aerospace Forces, within the framework of the exercises, worked out the tasks of delivering group bombing strikes against conditional camouflaged camps of militants at a military range in Uzbekistan. This was reported to reporters on Friday at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The military department clarified that the bombers performed a planned flight over the Termez training ground in the Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan. “In the course of practical actions, the crews of Tu-22M3 took off from an operational airfield in the Saratov region, completed the flight and worked out the tasks of delivering group bombing strikes on conditional camouflaged militant camps and ammunition depots at the Termez training ground,” the ministry said.

Covering the bombers was provided by a pair of MiG-29 fighters of the Air Defense Forces and the Air Force of Uzbekistan.

“All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace,” the department added.

In total, about 1.5 thousand servicemen of the two countries were involved in the exercises, up to 200 pieces of weapons and military equipment, four Tu-22M3 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.