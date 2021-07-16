‘Russian victims’ began to operate in Russia: Soon they will ban women

Victor Marakhovsky

German airline Lufthansa (as well as other Lufthansa Group companies Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings ) are making a small but very significant change in their work.

From now on, the passengers and passengers of the group, having loaded o-nto its planes, will no lon-ger hear “ladies and gentlemen, welcome aboard”, in any of the languages used. Crews will have to choose between the phrases “dear guests”, “good morning / evening” or simply “welcome”.

There are no more ladies and gentlemen, and there never will be, because lad-ies and gentlemen are men and women, and men and women are diversified, no-n-inclusive and impossible.

“Diversity for Lufthansa is not an empty phrase, but a reality,” company spokeswoman Anja Stenger told DW, “and from now on the company wants to express this attitude also in language.”

Someone, of course, may wonder what this variety is, if it forbids mentioning men and women. But such questions in themselves say that the questioner is simply not familiar with the advanced concept of the universe, which in the past few years has been captivating society after society in different regions of the planet.

It is worth recalling it. In short, the world that has been up until now has consisted of oppression. It oppressed a huge number of people in a gigantic number of parameters. In order to part with this terrible world and build a new, advanced one, all this oppression must be stopped and straightened out.

In practical terms, this means that only those who feel oppressed have a voice in an advanced society, the right to demand, and the power to coerce others.

Now the same, but using the example of Lufthansa. The address “ladies and gentlemen” does not take into account that there are people who are gender neutral and gender fluid (that is, men and women who believe that they are neither one nor the other, or one or the other). And even if such together, even in California, there is not even half a percent of the population, they are. They are few, but it hurts them that they are not taken into account. And that’s why they are ready to yell long and heart-rendingly about this and ruin the reputation of all Lufthansa people.

And so 99.5% of the population should bend down, shut up and forget that they are ladies or gentlemen. A small heart-rending super-aggressive minority can take a thousand-year-old name from the majority – simply because it does not seem such a big concession to the majority. In all this there is one pleasant little (for the holders of ideology) secret. The passive-conservative majority either does not understand or does not want to think that the advanced heart-rending minorities never stop and do not calm down.

It does not understand that brawling, screaming about their pain and demanding concessions is the only way for the oppressed to exist at all. For as soon as they stop making scandals, and shouting, and demanding, they will immediately cease to be oppressed and, therefore, will cease to be masters of the situation.

Therefore, the passive-conservative majority is all waiting for the oppressed activists of both sexes to quench their thirst for domination, and they continue to bend this naive majority and receive quite real bonuses for this (say, in Argentina, men who have declared themselves women, and vice versa, the other day, according to the law have reserved one percent of their positions in the civil service. Let’s agree that this is not a bad privilege in a country with a shattered economy).

What’s good about this advanced ideology is that it is democratic. Any society can become progressive. Nuclear-rich America, poorly lagging Argentina, and, no matter how hard they resist, the dying out of Georgia and the Baltics can be at the forefront. In the same way, anyone can become an advanced person – there is absolutely no need to study a lot or work hard to become the bearer of this advanced ideology and gain some power over others. At the same time, you can endlessly wait until the fighters for justice run out of new fresh ideas. The number of rituals and taboos that must now be observed in advanced societies has been growing in recent years almost exponentially: imperative requirements creep into toilets and locker rooms, kindergartens and libraries, and now it is no longer possible either to fly on an airplane without a taboo, or to watch football, before which athletes would not stand on their knees as a sign of their submission to the frontline struggle. In addition, it is worth recalling once again that a large percentage of the income of large corporations, including state ones, is spent on supporting political organizations of various kinds of minorities – and this means that the inhabitants of the planet have already been imposed a kind of ideological tax on the activities of the privileged oppressed.

And this means that the oppressed will continue to find in themselves new facets of oppression and suffering, and declare themselves to be lesboqueers suffering from patriarchal men, descendants of immigrants suffering from imperialists, body positive women suffering from lookism, suffering from sexual objectification by webcam and cosplay porn workers, and so on. Further.

… But here’s the whole thing. You and I, dear readers, are hardly obligated to sympathize with these advanced societies. It is hardly our duty to worry about honest conservative Americans, whose children are now being pressured in schools on the topic of “sorry you are white and heterosexual”: it is worth remembering that these most glorious Americans have voted for the invasions of the glorious USA all over the planet over the past decades, which is why millions died – and they would have voted together to invade us if Russia were not protected like no one else. We also do not have to worry about the Germans, who now must, after every massacre perpetrated by an African Islamist immigrant, amicably curse the ultra-right and swear “diversity is our strength.”

We don’t have to worry about white South Africans who are now plagued by negro riots, murders and robberies – the fluffiness of the white apartheid era is common knowledge. And we certainly do not have to worry about Georgia, which will now be put in a pose of submission by countless international activist organizations and forced – sooner or later – to stage a large sacred gay pride parade with prayers of repentance before oppressed minorities.

We should worry strictly about ourselves and our country. And to make sure – with great attention – so that the advanced ideology “all power to the oppressed” does not accidentally creep into our own daily life and officialdom. At the same time, we must remember that the most intellectually helpless strata of our society – I mean “professional humanities intellectuals” – are already infected with this ideology to a great extent. Accidental breakthroughs of their hell into our world like the advertisement of the non-existent concept of “same-sex family” ” Vkusvillom ” are just episodes. Among themselves and among their own people, this is the ruling ideology for a long time, which simply does not yet have power over us, over the notorious majority.

Now I will cite a quote from a book of poems by some Moscow young media specialist, which is highly praised by the media of professional humanitarians. They say that this is a fine example of decolonial poetry: the lyrical hero, the oppressed minority in the cube (Caucasian, blue and participant in democratic unrest), boldly overcomes his trauma and throws in the face of Russia what he thinks of it. So the quote:

” You are so desperately hitting the riot policeman in the visor and you want this udder to crack and the equators of the lenses pour out on Tverskaya… You are the rage of the generation that grew up under the kirzach of Russian policemen… for covering protests, they do not arrest only the sun. We are surrounded by a culture of violence. (obscene epithet) of citizens of Russia “.

Just in case – the text says that the book was published with the support of the publishing house, in turn, receiving state support. The advanced minorities are already here, among us, and they are ideologized to the eyeballs. They are waiting for an opportunity to break through, to become an officer, to issue instructions, to levy taxes on themselves and to accept repentance – from the state, from heterosexuals, from Russians. We must take care that they do not wait for this opportunity. Let the suffering Europeans, Americans and Africans live without our sympathy in this century.