Russian warship docks in Algeria

MOSCOW (AFP): A Russian warship armed with advanced hypersonic missiles docked at a port in Algeria on Friday for a “business call,” the navy said.

Moscow and Algiers have close historic relations dating back to the Soviet era and have maintained strong defense and military ties amid Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine.

The Russian navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov and a support vessel docked at the Port of Oran on Friday, Russia’s Northern Fleet said in a statement.

“The visit of the Russian sailors will last several days,” it said.

The crews will take part in various protocol events, replenish food and water supplies, visit local attractions and rest on shore, it added.

The Admiral Gorshkov, equipped with hypersonic Zircon missiles, is currently on a long-distance voyage which has seen it cross the Atlantic and back, docking in Cuba and Venezuela.

“The ship, armed with high-precision missile weapons, is capable of delivering precise and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and land,” Russia’s defense ministry said.

The voyage is intended to “demonstrate the flag and ensure naval presence in operationally important areas of the distant ocean zone,” it added.