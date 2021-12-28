Russia’s Demarche against NATO

The Russian Defense Ministry had made a demarche against NATO during a briefing for Military attaché and representatives of foreign Embassies in Moscow on Tuesday. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told the foreign Envoys that NATO has systematically failed to fulfill its obligations under the Rome Declaration of 2002, which laid the foundation for the work of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC), an all-weather mechanism created for equal interaction. Russian Deputy Defense Minister was of the view that signing Rome Declaration does not mean that NATO’s record regarding fulfillment of its bilateral obligations was satisfactory, rather the North Atlantic Alliance had been violating its commitments with Russia through regular conduct of Exercise Steadfast Noon, Operation Air Policing, enlargement of the alliance toward East and development of NATO’s military infrastructures in Baltic States during the past.

According to Putin’s aide, due to the non-constructive position taken by the alliance, cooperation in the field of missile defense between the two sides has actually come to a standstill. The Russian Defense Minister accused NATO of deployment of the US Aegis Ashore anti-missile system in Romania, construction of a similar facility in Poland and positioning of dual use MK-41 missile which can be used to use Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,400 km. Alexander said, through these arrangements the whole territory of the Russian Federation fell within reach of US attack missiles. While referring to the Georgian war of 2008, Alexander said that NATO decided to freeze relations with Russia after its recognition of independent Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The Russian Defense Ministry’s official said that NATO-Russia Council had worked exceptionally during early years of its formation; later the cooperation between NRC reduced gradually and the forum became ineffective.

Presently, the rivalry between the United States and Russia is intensifying gradually and besides physical maneuvers both nations have speedup accusations campaign and blame game to defame and discredit the adversary. History shows that Russian leaders including President Boris Yeltin and Vladimir Putin were ready to acquire NATO’s membership by the end of 20th century but NATO alliance did not embrace Russia mainly due to its potential resurgence and military dominance in the bloc. NATO admitted several other nations and member states of the former Soviet bloc including Estonia, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slavonia, Bulgaria and Lithuania during the early 21st century. NATO steadily increased its reach toward the East while installation of a pro-West government in Ukraine prompted Russia for forced annexation of Crimea and an armed conflict with Ukraine. However, Putin’s aggressive philosophy against Russian neighbours proved to be counterproductive for Russia.

Currently, NATO and the US troops have reached Russian borders and a military blockade of Russia seems to be a reality in the coming days. The US and NATO are gradually pulling back from confidence building measures and cooperation agreements with Russia including the INF Treaty, Open Skies Treaty and removal of envoys from NATO-Russia Council. According to experts, the US and NATO remained successful in containing Russian influence to its mainland through their aggressive doctrine and at the movement, Putin is in hot water in the Black Sea and Baltic region. In fact, Russia had created enormous challenges for the United States and allies in the Middle East, Africa and Crimean Peninsula; finally the West pushed the bull in its cage.