Russia’s fleet leaves for Gulf of Aden

MOSCOW (TASS): A detachment of ships and submarines of the Pacific Fleet, performing a transition from the Baltic to places of permanent deployment, has been preparing to cross the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait to leave the Red Sea, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

“A detachment of ships and submarines includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet will leave the Red Sea for the Gulf of Aden soon,” the source said. TASS doesn’t provide official confirmation of this information.

On September 23, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS that ships and submarines of the Pacific Fleet crossed the Suez Canal. On September 24, in the central part of the Red Sea, the rescue tugboat “Captain Guryev” joined the detachment.

The detachment includes the diesel-electric submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Varshavyanka of modified Project 636.3 of the JSC Admiralty Shipyards. They arrived in the Mediterranean in early August. The corvette and submarines of the Pacific Fleet carry Kalibr-NK/PL cruise missiles. They can launch up to 20 missiles of this type.