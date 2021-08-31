Russia’s new discourse

The Russian Secret Service FSB will present declassified archival documents about Japan’s plan to use bacteriological weapons against the USSR during World War II, at the international scientific and practical forum “Khabarovsk trial: historical significance and modern challenges” on September 6. The FSB claimed that the declassified archival material of the trial of Japanese war criminals in 1949 has a clear proof of the creation of an extensive production facility and testing of bacteriological weapons by the Japanese Army during World War II in bid to use against the Soviet Union and other Countries.

As said, the archives include documents, interrogation protocols, personal testimonies of soldiers, officers and civilians of the Japanese army testifying the presence of a bacteriological weapon complex in Manchuria region adjacent to the Soviet Union border. further reported that the documents of the so-called “Nuremberg on the Amur” will also be shown to the general public for the first time at the historical and documentary exhibition “Far Eastern Nuremberg, a documentary chronicle of the Khabarovsk trial”, being held in the House of Official Receptions of the Government of the Khabarovsk. The FSB claims that the documents selected for the exhibition undeniably testify to Japan’s violation of the treaty with the Soviet Union on mutual neutrality and the preparation by Japanese militarists of war in the Far East.

According to reports, although the Khabarovsk trial was open, the materials being released had not been published during the past. Russia has been a staunch supporter of secrecy of the operations conducted by its military and information gathered by its intelligence agencies during the past including world war I and II, Cold War and other interventions around the world. Whereas, the United States has been publishing the work of its Military and Intelligence institutions relating to foreign governments, entities and individuals and such US revelations greatly affected international politics and even changed regimes in other countries during the past. Currently, Russia has changed its discourse by following the American’s footprints, however future events would illustrate the impact of FSB newest designs in international politics.