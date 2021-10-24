Russia’s nuclear diplomacy

According to western media, the Finnish Defense Ministry wants to analyze the risks associated with the construction of the Finnish-Russian nuclear power plant “Hanhikivi-1” in the country. The head of the Defense Ministry’s Department for Real Estate and the Environment, Sara Kayander told the media that the department is considering associated geopolitical risks as well as the connection of Rosatom participating in the project with the goals of the Russian Federation in the field of security policy. According to her, the analysis will be carried out by a working group consisting of representatives of different departments and experts. The contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Power Plant was signed by Rosatom Overseas, a part of Russian state-own nuclear firm Rosatom and the Finnish company Fennovoima in December 2013. Currently, Rosatom has handed over the project documentation for the basic design of the first stage of the Hanhikivi-1 to its customer firm Fennovoima.

Russia has been using nuclear energy diplomacy for achieving its strategic goals in Europe because the energy deficient European states feel no harm in importing natural gas or construction of state-of-the-art nuclear power plants with the help of Rosatom in the past. Russian firms contracted agreements for construction of power plants with Finland and Hungary in 2013. However, Russian energy diplomacy was not well-adjusted with American interests in Europe and American atomic corporation Westinghouse had already constructed two nuclear power plants in Finland during the past.

Apparently, the Russia Finnish Nuclear deal has been caught by the Russia-US rivalry prior to the initiation of the construction work on the project. Historically, there had been concerns in the world regarding Rosatom constructed nuclear power plants after the Chernobyl incident in 1986. Presently, Finnish government has concerns regarding the level of emission of CO-2, environmental impact assessment coupled with security concerns from Rosatom/Russian government’s apparatuses. Apparently, Russia’s rivals have reached Finland to sabotage Putin’s dream of conquering whole Europe through energy diplomacy, therefore, Rosatom is likely to pack up its luggage from Finland in the days to come.