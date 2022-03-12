Russia’s resurgence and Ukrainian issue

The Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have expressed resolve to stand with the Ukrainian people and government who courageously resist Russia’s military aggression against their sovereign nation. According to the G7 nations, the unprovoked and unjustified attack is causing enormous suffering in Ukraine and a tragic loss of life, including through the increasingly indiscriminate bombing and shelling of civilians in schools, homes, and hospitals. The group leaders vowed to stand united in their determination to hold President Putin and his regime accountable for this unjustified and unprovoked war. The group urged the world to join together calling on President Putin and his regime to immediately stop its ongoing assault against Ukraine and withdraw its military forces from the Country. The G7 leaders said that they had collectively isolated key Russian banks from the global financial system together with the Russian Central Bank; imposed sweeping export bans and controls that cut Russia off from western advanced technologies and targeted the Russian strategists of this war including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his accomplices, as well as Lukashenko regime in Belarus.

Recently, US President Joe Biden has announced that he will work with Congress on legislation to revoke Russia’s permanent normal trade relations status because it invaded Ukraine. As said, the US had placed a ban on the import of certain Russian products including oil, gas, and other forms of energy, that constitute about 10% of America’s energy needs. Putin’s rivals had in place their most severe economic and financial sanctions against Russian banks, businesses, officials, airlines, and cargo ships across the world. Similarly, America has also stopped exports to Russia which include watches, luxury vehicles, high-end clothing, alcohol and jewelry, and other high-end goods to Russia, worth about $550 million per year.

The Ukraine Russia conflict is deepening gradually, the west responded to Russia’s attack on Ukraine on several fronts ranging from diplomatic offensive at the UN and global diplomatic isolation of the Putin regime, massive military support to Ukraine as well as imposition of economic and financial sanctions against Moscow. The United States and the west are still weighing their options to further make these sanctions strictest and more effective against Russia. However, President Putin and his aides are quite hopeful of not only defusing the western measures but also aim at imposing a similar price on the west by using its energy weapon.

Despite enhancing global pressure against Russia, the US and its allies are planning to remove Russia’s Most-Favoured-Nation status in trade, preventing Russia from obtaining finances from multilateral financial institutions, including the IMF, the World Bank, and others, targeting Russia’s key goods and exports including the energy sector, and restriction on the provision of equity and loans to Russian entities in the future. According to experts, the Western hue and cry did not stop Russia from invading Ukraine and their sanctions against Russia also failed to stop Putin from a further escalation in the war. The western policy had increased the gravity of the issue and triggered Russia to initiate an invasion against a weak neighbor. Apparently, the west was annoyed by Russia’s resurgence over the last decade and the Russian economy was their prime target to halt Putin’s advances across the globe, hence Russia has been completely kneeled by scapegoating Ukraine.