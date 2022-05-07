Russia’s role in Palestine dispute

Recently, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov had a telephonic conversation with a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, and the Secretary-General of the Palestinian People’s Struggle Front Ahmed Majdalani, During the conversation, the leaders of Palestinian resistance groups and Russian Envoy discussed the emerging situation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, the recurrence of acts of violence in the area as well as the ongoing tension in East Jerusalem around the Al-Aqsa mosque complex. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia expressed its willingness to organize possible inter-Palestinian meetings in Moscow.

Historically, the forerunner of Russia, the former Soviet Union, had been an important player in the Middle East region during the cold war. After the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, the Russian Federation had reintroduced the legacy of the cold war by supporting its close ally President Bashir-al-Assad during the Syrian civil war, while Moscow’s support for the Egyptian President Al-Sisi had revitalized the Soviet’s cooperation with Gamal Abdel Nasir during 1960s. Putin’s regime not only reinvented Russia’s important balancing role in the Middle East region through its participation in the Astana process, and Libyan peace talks as well as its mix of hot and cold doctrine with Turkey remained pivotal in the resolution of regional issues in the greater MENA region.

Moscow’s engagement with Palestinian groups is also a very important and strategic balancing act, as the Israeli American nexus had pushed the Palestinian resistance movement to the wall. According to reports, the recent interaction between leaders of the Palestinian groups and Russia’s Special Envoy took place on the initiative of the Palestinian sides, which means that Palestinian groups desire an effective role by the Russian Federation in Palestine. This initiative has great prospects for Russia and PLO and worse consequences for their opponents. Apparently, the unipolar world has promoted injustices, and a sense of deprivation among the disadvantaged societies while a bipolar system restricts the influential and gives hope to the impoverished communities in the world.