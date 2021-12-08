Russia’s role in zone of turbulence

The Director of the Department for Asian and Pacific Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Ovchinnikov has said that the new US-UK-Australia security partnership (AUKUS) could hinder the development of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China. Ovchinnikov raised this issue in a conference at the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow based think tank. The Russian Diplomat was of the view that the quintessence of the Indo-Pacific project suddenly becomes a radical version of the project of the AUKUS block. According to him, many actions that are now being taken within the framework of this project can provoke some retaliatory actions, and this can hit a very important process for the region, that is ongoing negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. Ovchinnikov noted that the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a political and economic transition from a comfort zone to a zone of turbulence.

According to Russian Diplomat, the Indo-Pacific Quartet (Quad Security dialogue of the USA, Japan, India and Australia) was formed by the parties in 2007, while the breadth of the content of “Indo-Pacific” allows for an instant transition of the NATO Euro-Atlantic and seven-fold Euro-Atlantic model to the Indo-Pacific paradigm. After the emergence of territorial disputes between China and several ASEAN nations such as Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, the contesting nations had forged an understanding of the need to conclude a Code of Conduct, designed to establish the procedure for dealing with conflict situations and provide opportunities for their resolution. According to Ovchinnikov, China has categorically opposed any interference in this territorial dispute by third countries, primarily Great Britain, the European Union, the United States, and Japan.

The Senior Russian Diplomat has rightly diagnosed the issue of making turbulence out of a comfort zone in the Indo-Pacific region, because the region has attracted attention of all global power, while international rivalry has congregated in the region. In fact, South and East China Seas are adjacent waters and largely come under or close to Chinese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and if there were some border disputes among regional states, those were being negotiated by the contesting nations and likely to be resolved amicably. However, intervention by the global Sheriff and its cronies had further complicated the problem. Although, United States is sitting at the other end of the world, however, being world power, the US and allies started middling in the situation on the ploy of freedom of navigation in respect of sea lanes of communications and over-fighting in the area. The United States had constituted the Indo-Pacific project of Quad Security Dialogue and AUKUS Security Partnership with its regional allies, which are surely drivers of instability and militarization of the contesting zone in Indo-Pacific waters.

Presently, a great competition is continuing in the Indo-Pacific region between China and the US and its allies, and the situation is continuously deteriorating due to aggressive maneuvers and deployment of militaries by the warring parties. Although Putin and his aides are unable to play any active role in this contest due to certain limitations, they are strongly backing their first door neighbour through verbal assertions and legal testimonies.