Russia’s Rosatom chief sees very high risk of strikes on Kursk nuclear plant

Moscow (Reuters): The head of Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Tuesday that Moscow sees a very high risk of attacks on a nuclear plant in the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces pierced the Russian border last month, the RIA state news agency said.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog visited the plant last week and warned of the risk of a serious accident, after Russia had accused Ukraine of attacking it with drones.

Ukrainian forces crossed into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in a surprise incursion which is still ongoing, and fighting has taken place within about 40 kilometers (25 miles) of the nuclear facility.