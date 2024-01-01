Russia’s Shoigu says West should negotiate end to Ukraine war based on current realities

MOSCOW (Reuters): Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday that the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine is not in Kyiv’s favor and that the West should accept this and negotiate an end to the conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.

“Now, when the situation in the theater of military operations is not in the favor of the Kyiv regime, the West is faced with a choice – to continue financing it and destroying the Ukrainian population or to recognize the current realities and start negotiating,” Shoigu was cited as telling a meeting of secretaries of Commonwealth of Independent States countries’ security councils in Moscow.