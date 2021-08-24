Russia’s top brass signs a host of deals on advanced weapons delivery to Russian troops

KUBINKA (TASS): Russia’s Defense Ministry has signed a host of deals at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on the delivery of the latest weapons to the Russian troops, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

As a source in the Defense Ministry earlier told TASS on the forum’s sidelines, the country’s top military brass would sign several dozen contracts on developing, producing and delivering the latest armaments and military hardware to the Russian troops.

In particular, the Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract with the Design Bureau of Machine-Building on the delivery of Kinzhal airborne hypersonic missile systems to the troops.

“In the course of the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum, a state contract on the production and the delivery of Kinzhal missiles was signed,” the ministry announced.

The Defense Ministry also concluded a contract with the Russian Helicopters Group on the delivery of 30 upgraded Ka-52M assault helicopters, Company CEO Andrei Boginsky announced.

“A contract for 30 helicopters has been signed for two years: 2022 and 2023,” the chief executive said.

The Ka-52M is an upgraded version of the Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ gunship. As the gunship’s designers say, the Ka-52M missile armament has been standardized with the weapons suite of the Mi-28NM helicopter, another state-of-the-art Russian attack chopper, which has helped increase the target destruction range considerably. The Ka-52M is also furnished with a new phased array radar station and longer-range missiles. The upgraded gunship prototype performed its debut flight on August 10, 2020.

Deliveries of tanks and strike drones

Russia’s top brass has also inked a deal with Uralvagonzavod manufacturer on the delivery of another batch of advanced T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks to the troops and the upgrade of operational T-90 tanks to the T-90M level.

“State contracts on the delivery of T-90M tanks and a major overhaul of T-90 tanks with their upgrade to the T-90M level have been signed,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency while keeping such advantages of the previous model as exceptional reliability and the minimum amount of maintenance in its operation.

The T-90M tank is outfitted with a new turret with a powerful 125m cannon that allows using new highly powerful munitions and also missiles that can strike enemy tanks at a distance of up to 5 km.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also signed a contract with the Kronshtadt Group on the delivery of the latest Inokhodets-RU strike drone to the troops.

“A state contract on the delivery of the Inokhodets-RU drone system has been signed,” the ministry announced.

Russia’s top brass has also signed deals with other defense contractors on the delivery of guided and unguided munitions for drones, it said.

A state contract has also been signed with the company Uzga on the delivery of Forpost-R drones to the troops, it said.

Upgrade of Tu-95MS bombers and MiG-31 fighters

Russia’s Defense Ministry has also signed a contract with the Tupolev Aircraft Company on upgrading Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers to the Tu-95MSM level.

“A state contract has been signed at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on the upgrade of Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers to the Tu-95MSM level,” the ministry announced.

The upgrade will boost the strategic bombers’ navigation accuracy and reliability, extend their service life and improve take-off and landing characteristics. The upgraded bomber will receive new armament and aircraft control systems, piloting and navigation equipment, an onboard communications suite, a radar station and data recorders.

“A contract has been signed for the delivery of the 3M-14 seaborne long-range cruise missile,” the ministry announced, without giving any details.

The 3M-14 cruise missile of the Kalibr missile system develops a subsonic speed and has an operating range of up to 2,500 km. Russia has developed the Kalibr-NK cruise missile system for surface ships and the Kalibr-PL version for submarines. In particular, Kalibr cruise missiles are used as the armament of Russian Project 22350 frigates, Project 21631 Buyan-M corvettes, Project 885 Yasen-class multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines, Project 877 and Project 636.3 conventional subs and other warships.

Operational Kalibr cruise missiles have a maximum warhead weight of 500 kg, according to some data. Russian warships and submarines fired Kalibr cruise missiles to strike terrorist targets in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also inked a deal on the upgrade of MiG-31 fighters that are the carriers of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Currently, a squadron of MiG-31K fighters is on an experimental combat duty in Russia.

“A state contract has been signed on the repair and upgrade of MiG-31K interceptor-fighters. Also, another state contract has been signed for the repair of MiG-31s with their upgrade to the MiG-31BM level,” the ministry announced.

The Russian Defense Ministry has also signed a contract with the Kalashnikov Group on the delivery of surface-to-air missiles and AK-12 assault rifles.

“State contracts have been signed on the production and the delivery of 9M333 surface-to-air missiles and the manufacture and the delivery of 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifles,” the ministry announced.

The 9M333 missile is designated to strike low-flying aircraft and helicopters under enemy optical interference, and also drones and cruise missiles. The missile features a multi-purpose homing warhead operational in the photo contrast, infrared and anti-jamming modes, which allows employing the ‘fire-and-forget’ principle.

The AK-12 new assault rifle is distinguished by its improved ergonomics compared to its AK-74M and AKM predecessors. The assault rifle’s upgrade has increased its accuracy of fire and the survivability of its barrel whose production is now based on new technology.

The AK-12 is outfitted with an additional equipment set that includes a domestically-produced collimator sight, which allows delivering aimed fire at a distance of up to 500 meters. The assault rifle also includes a new magazine that allows visually controlling the ammunition consumption.