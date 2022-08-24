Russia’s war on Ukraine: six months of spreading lies

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: August 24, 2022 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. This year’s Independence Day has special significance because it also marks six months since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a total war of aggression against the Ukrainian people and their sovereignty and cultural identity.

Kremlin disinformation and propaganda have accompanied and supported Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, including its attempted annexation of Crimea, support for separatist movements in eastern Ukraine, and the current war of aggression. The Kremlin has repeatedly tried to delegitimize Ukraine as a country in the eyes of the Ukrainian and Russian public and the international community.

Exposing President Putin’s Tricks

President Putin has consistently denied that Ukraine is a real country. In 2008, he told President Bush that “Ukraine is not a country”; in July 2021, he publicly identified Russians and Ukrainians as “one people”, declaring that “the real sovereignty of Ukraine may lie only with Russia. in partnership”. Putin has consistently and repeatedly tried to portray Ukraine as “completely created by Russia” on Russia’s ” historical land “, claiming that Ukraine is “an inseparable part of its own historical, cultural and spiritual space”. In a February 2022 document, he accused Vladimir Lenin, the first leader of the Soviet Union, of “making Lenin’s Ukraine”, saying it was “worse than a mistake”, and he said in a few days He then launched an all-out war in an attempt to redraw the map based on his own distortions of history. For the past six months, Russia’s disinformation and propaganda machine has used Putin’s false rhetoric as a blueprint for operations aimed at denying Ukraine’s right to independence and even existence.

The return of imperialism and the weaponization of maps

Imperial revanchism permeates Kremlin propaganda in an attempt to cover up Russia’s attempts to recolonize Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council and former Russian president, took out the map to question Ukraine’s legitimacy as a country. Medvedev sparked fantasies about Russia’s imperial history, sharing a before-and-after map of the region in a July 27 Telegram post , with Ukraine reduced to just the area around Kyiv, the caption reads “In President Zelensky’s drug-hit mind, the prospect of a bright future for his country may look like this, but Western analysts believe it will actually be like this,” said Mr.

Medvedev quotes these so-called “Western analysts” in order to promote Russia’s colonial fantasy: the assumption that Ukraine’s territory is reduced to only the Kyiv area, while the rest of Ukraine will be divided between Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary. Such remarks are reminiscent of Putin’s February 2022 speech questioning Ukraine’s statehood, and have been accompanied by growing calls from Russia to expand its “special military operations” to achieve its empire. Denis Pushilin , leader of the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic”, falsely called “Russian cities” Kiev, Chernihiv, Poltava, Ao Odesa and Dnipro needed “liberation from Nazism” and Vladimir Konstantinov, the so-called “Crimean Parliament” speaker Added Mykolayiv and Kharkiv to the list.

Russian propaganda about history and culture seeks to obliterate Ukrainian cultural identity

Ukraine has a unique cultural and national identity that has existed for centuries, and Putin’s violent assimilation into Russian culture is particularly heinous given the Soviet history of repression of Ukrainian nationals. Under Joseph Stalin, more than 3 million Ukrainians died in the Holodomor – a completely man-made food shortage when the implementation of the Soviet Union’s five-year economic plan was placed in the hands of all Ukraine over the population.

In addition to cutting off the region from the Ukrainian telecommunications network, the Russian government has also erected propaganda billboards in Kherson highlighting the famous Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin and the historical figure Aleksandr Suvorov and The slogan and patriotic quote “Kherson – a city with Russian history”. The propaganda billboards may serve two purposes : to assert a common cultural history and to respond to Ukraine’s removal of several Pushkin statues across the country. One commentator described the propaganda billboards as the culmination of Russia’s efforts to establish “bloody” control through “tanks-war-death-occupy-pushkin”. Meanwhile, a bust of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko was destroyed, Ukrainian museums were burned and looted, and when UNESCO officials visited Ukraine in July, They confirmed that more than 160 cultural sites have been destroyed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. The Russian bombing also destroyed the Babyn Yar memorial, the site of 100,000 Jews and other Ukrainians killed by the Nazis during World War II.

Dehumanizing speech plus denials and threats

Russian propagandists are using dehumanizing language about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Vladimir Solovyov, who compared Ukrainians to worms on his prime-time propaganda show “Solovyov Live”, is being treated by a veterinarian during a “special” Surgery” from a cat’s body. On “60 Minutes,” host Olga Skabeyeva said Ukraine was a ” country that didn’t exist, ” and one of her guests described the conflict as It was a “holy war” and described Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov as “the last bug we will still have to replace”. Belarusian dictator Lukashenko said on July 21 that the question of whether Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson are part of Ukraine “is no longer discussed”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova denied a July 13 statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemning Russia’s systemic filter camps and its forcible deportations of at least 160 people. million Ukrainians. The Chechen powerhouse Ramzan Kadyrov and the U.S.-sanctioned New Eastern Outlook , led by Russia’s Federal Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), have recently claimed Poland is Russia’s “going to NATO.” The next goal of militarization.

annexation trick

Putin’s remarks misrepresented Moscow’s seizure of Ukrainian land as “recovering and consolidating” Russian territory, especially as the Kremlin escalated its annexation of parts of southern Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov exposed Moscow’s longstanding plot to further invade Ukraine in an interview on July 20 , claiming that “the geography has changed” since it negotiated with Kiev in March: “Now we say not only the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. But also Kherson, Zaporizhzhya and other territories.” Russian authorities and their presence in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya Hot surrogates repeated the remarks and announced that an electoral committee would hold a referendum on joining Russia. At the same time, Russian authorities are integrating ” specialists ” into the security services in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and touts the establishment of a permanent Russian military base in Zaporozhye Oblast as a “security guarantee” and containment of Ukraine Efforts to liberate these areas. Russia is advancing its “passportification” policy, requiring Ukrainian business owners to re-register their companies with Russian passports. Finally, Russian agents circulated a video on social media announcing the formation of the Odessa Brigade, claiming that Odessa and Nikolayev were the next targets of Russia’s “liberation”. The Kremlin may try to counteract Kyiv’s announcement of an offensive to retake Kherson and Zaporozhye by the end of this year. Russian authorities in Kherson also announced on July 5 the formation of a “Kherson government” led by “Russian professionals “, modeled after the power institutions governing Russia’s federal subjects , to help accelerate “reintegration,” Although under the guise of choosing through a referendum. The purpose of both tricks is to deny Ukraine’s statehood and legitimize Russian colonialism.

The Kremlin’s claim that the Ukrainian people aspire to be annexed by Russia is untrue. Opinion polls show overwhelming consensus among Ukrainian people against Russian aggression. According to a June 2022 poll by the University of Chicago, 97% of Ukrainians see Russian aggression as a major threat to Ukraine’s security, and 97% want Russia to contribute to the devastation it has caused. Ukraine pays compensation.

False claims about Ukrainians’ closeness to Russia

Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem efforts show that people living in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine yearn for Russian rule. There are credible reports in every Russian-controlled area that the occupation authorities do not distribute food, water and medical aid to Ukrainian civilians until they accept Russian passports. State propaganda agencies like Sputnik then described residents lining up to apply for Russian passports as voluntary, with residents making pro-Kremlin statements in due course. Russian state media widely reported the July 14 statement of the outgoing Russian-appointed head of the Zaporozhye “Military-Civil Administration” Yevgeny Balitsky, A referendum on “Join Russia or not” will be held in the first half of September . ” We will not be a second Kosovo ,” Balitsky said, claiming that NATO had split the former Yugoslavia in two without a referendum. But polling figures show Ukrainians in occupied territories will not opt ​​to join Russia in a free referendum. A poll by the National Democratic Institute in May 2022 showed that only 3% of Ukrainians want Ukraine to join the Eurasian Customs Union, which is dominated by Russia, while 90% want it Ukraine became a member of the European Union, with the smallest numbers in the east and south, but also an absolute majority of 84 percent. Recognizing this reality, Russian authorities are accelerating “re-education”. While Baritsky and other Kremlin-appointed officials spread ” denazification ” rhetoric and Zaporozhye state’s Russian-backed “governor” Anton Koltsov formed a puppet government , an intensified campaign to impose a new education system on Ukrainians in Russian-controlled territory. Moscow has offered to hire Russian teachers at high salaries to move to Zaporozhye and Kherson to ” correct ” what was taught to children there, according to the Washington Post .

Kremlin state media falsely alleged that Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region also sought Russian identity. In an interview with the TASS news agency on July 6, Vitaly Ganchev, the “head of the Kharkov Region Temporary Civil Administration” appointed by Russia, claimed that the “liberated” Kharkiv. Residents of the Drkiv region ” want to join Russia “. “People have heard that there is a system of power, we are enacting laws that bring in the ruble to fill a key economic niche, and they are repositioning to accept the new reality,” he said. The Kremlin’s disinformation agency immediately amplified these false allegations. The Kharkiv District Prosecutor’s Office in April charged Ganchev with treason for colluding with the Russian army and attempting to organize a referendum to re -declare the so-called “Kharkov People’s Republic”. His tactic appears to be preparing for a plot to annex 30 percent of the Russian-controlled area of ​​Kharkiv, and appears to be taking place at the same time as Russia’s increasing “passporting” operation.

The data is clear: the people of Ukraine, including those living in eastern and southern Ukraine, would overwhelmingly oppose joining Russia in any free and fair referendum. In an April 2022 survey by the International Republican Institute, more than 90 percent of Ukrainians said their views of Russia had worsened since its February 24 invasion. Despite spreading disinformation and propaganda, Russian officials recognize this reality. U.S. intelligence shows that Russian officials are concerned about the low turnout in these bogus referendums and know that their efforts to legitimize this illegal land grab will lack legitimacy and fail to reflect the will of the people.

The Ukrainian people are closely united in the face of a full-scale Russian invasion. According to the survey , the Ukrainian people are committed to the democratic development of their country, with a historic 94% saying that a fully functioning democracy is important to them. Despite the full-scale invasion, 87 percent of Ukrainians show unprecedented optimism about Ukraine’s future.

Ukraine will remain sovereign and independent

Thirty-one years ago, the Ukrainian people declared their independence as a sovereign nation. Since 2014, and especially in the past six months, the world has witnessed President Putin’s use of military force and deceptive rhetoric to undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty. He caused misery in Ukraine, but his attempts were unsuccessful. The courage and tenacity of the Ukrainian people have been outstanding as this war continues. As Secretary Blinken pointed out : “Ukraine has neither been and will not be conquered. It will continue to maintain its sovereignty and independence. The United States and our allies and partners will continue to stand with them and help provide precisely what they are defending. everything you need for your own freedom”.