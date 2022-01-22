Russia:US and NATO for “toxic” campaign against Moscow

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): In response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, the United States and other NATO members launched a “toxic” campaign with false accusations against Mosc-ow, the Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

“Instead of pausing and focusing on answers to the substantive questions posed in the Russian documents, the White House and its Western allies have launched a highly toxic information and propaganda campaign that portrays our country as an ‘aggressor’, an ‘enemy of civilized Europe’ and a ‘threat’ to international stability,” the department said.

They noted that since December 15 last year, when the draft agreements were officially handed over to the American side, Moscow saw mainly “obvious attempts to drag out the discussion of specific parameters” and formats of the agreement.

The diplomats also recalled that earlier the State Department had distributed a “collection of facts” with a “debunking” of theses on this topic. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the documents were “impossible to read.”

According to him, it is enough to randomly open any page of the text to understand that the content does not withstand any criticism.

“And the very fact that the State Department published such “guidelines” immediately on the eve of the talks between Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation S.V. Lavrov and US Secretary of State E. Blinken in Geneva can only be called an outright provocation,” the ministry added.

Russia demands from NATO legal guarantees of refusing to further expand the alliance to the east, from joining the bloc of Ukraine and from creating military bases in post-Soviet countries.

On January 10, Moscow’s proposals were discussed as part of the dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva.

This was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels and consultations at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.