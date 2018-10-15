Ruthless accountability need of hour: JI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator SirajulHaq, has said that in order to establish a “Clean, Green and corruption free Pakistan” all big plunderers must be hauled up and the notion that some people were above the law must be negated.

He was talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Sunday.

The JI chief said that a ruthless accountability was the demand of the nation as also the need of the hour.

He urged the courts to play their role to control corruption. He also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to exercise his authority under the suo moto against all those who had misappropriated public money, earned heaps of wealth through illegal means and transferred the same to foreign countries. He said that a mechanism should be evolved to bring this country back to the country. He said that a fresh loan would be an undue burden on the nation and its coming generations and must be avoided.

The JI chief said that the PTI which had vowed to make the country like the Madina state and implement its manifesto had disappointed the nation by knocking the door of the IMF.

He said that one could not even think of a Madinalike state in the presence of the interest based economy. Whoever thinks that he could lead a peaceful life while being at war with Allah and His Prophet was grossly mistaken, he added.

