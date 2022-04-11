S-400 air defense systems too complex for Ukraine, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti): The United States is looking for long-range air defense systems for Ukraine, but the supply of S-400 systems is out of the question, as they are too complex for the local military, a senior Pentagton official told reporters.

“I don’t know about the plans to transfer the S-400 to Ukraine by anyone. This is a much more complex system. This is not a system that the Ukrainians… know how to use,” he said at a briefing.

The Russian-made S-400 system is in service with Turkey. Local media previously reported that the US authorities were calling for her to be handed over to Ukraine.

The official added that the United States continues to search its allies for Soviet-made air defense systems that could be used by Ukrainian forces in confrontation with Russian forces. Last week, it became known about the transfer of S-300 complexes by Slovakia to Ukraine.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops, and as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

