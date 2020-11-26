S. Korea donates 277,000 masks to Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: South Korea donated 277,000 masks to Afghanistan after the second wave of coronavirus entered the country two weeks back, a statement said.

Acting Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Usmani thanked the Korean government for the donation and termed the use of mask in coronavirus prevention as vital. He said wearing mask is far more effective than vaccination.

The Korean ambassador to Afghanistan termed the mask donation as part of his country’s fight against the pandemic and said the virus has affected the entire world, including Afghanistan.

The envoy said South Korea has provided $1billion to Afghanistan as part of its support and would continue its support in future as well. (Pajhwok)