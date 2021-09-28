S.Korea: North’s missile could be new-type

SEOUL (Agencies): The South Korean military says a missile fired by North Korea on Tuesday morning could be of a new type, as its trajectory and speed differed from those of previously launched missiles.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired a single short-range missile eastward from near Mupyong-ri in the northern province of Jagang at around 6:40 a.m.

The South Korean military has not disclosed its trajectory, but the country’s Yonhap news agency cited initial analyses as indicating the missile flew less than 200 kilometers at an altitude of about 30 kilometers.

Sources with the military have told NHK the missile could be something new. The military is undertaking a detailed analysis in collaboration with the US military.

Earlier this month, North Korea launched long-range cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

Prior to Tuesday’s firing, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, referred to the possibility of another inter-Korean summit with certain conditions.

South Korean media reports say the North is trying to determine how committed the South is to the idea of reopening an inter-Korean communication channel.