S. Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized ‘shooting’ during martial law bid

SEOUL (AFP): South Korea’s suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol authorized the military to use force, including firearms, to enter parliament during his failed attempt to impose martial law, according to a 10-page prosecutors’ report obtained by AFP on Saturday.

The report, part of former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun’s prosecution indictment, also alleges that Yoon vowed on December 3 to declare martial law “three times if necessary.” This revelation comes as Yoon faces an impeachment trial after his failed bid to dissolve civilian rule plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

Yoon’s lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, dismissed the prosecutors’ report as “a one-sided account that neither corresponds to objective circumstances nor common sense.”

On December 3, as lawmakers rushed to parliament to nullify Yoon’s martial law declaration, heavily armed troops stormed the building, smashing windows, scaling fences, and arriving by helicopter.

The report quotes Yoon instructing the capital defense command chief, Lee Jin-woo, to take extreme measures to enter the National Assembly.

“Have you still not got in? What are you doing? Break down the door and drag them out, even if it means shooting,” Yoon allegedly said.

He is also reported to have told Defense Counterintelligence Command head General Kwak Jong-keun to ensure lawmakers were removed from the chamber.

“Break down the doors with an axe if necessary and drag everyone out,” the report quotes Yoon as saying.

After lawmakers nullified the martial law declaration with a 190-0 vote, the report alleges Yoon vowed to declare martial law again, saying, “Even if it’s lifted, I can declare martial law a second or third time, so just keep going.”

Evidence of Pre-March Discussions

Prosecutors claim Yoon had been discussing martial law with senior military officials as early as March, following a budget dispute between his party and the opposition.

Ex-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested for his role in the failed martial law bid.

Rival Protests and Political Fallout

On Saturday, tens of thousands gathered in Seoul for rival demonstrations. Yoon’s supporters claimed the martial law was “legal” and criticized the opposition Democratic Party for fueling political chaos.

Opponents of Yoon held signs such as “Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol” and “A new leader for the new year,” calling for accountability and democratic reforms.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court held its first hearing on Yoon’s impeachment on Friday. It will also decide the fate of acting president Han Duck-soo, who was impeached for refusing to expedite Yoon’s impeachment process.

Despite the turmoil, anti-Yoon protesters like Kwak Min-jeong expressed hope. Holding a glow stick, she said, “We are holding it to show our commitment, and unlike a candle, it will never go off.”