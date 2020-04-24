NCC extends prevailing partial lockdown till 9th May

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus has decided to extend prevailing partial lockdown in country till the 9th of next month.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while briefing media persons about decisions taken by National Coordination Committee, which met in Islamabad today (Friday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said the government is working on increasing number of testing laboratories and isolation wards to effectively contain the Coronavirus.

Asad Umar said the meeting also decided that no load-shedding will be observed during Sehar and Aftar in holy month of Ramazan.

Terming the Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme as historic, he said the government has so far distributed 69 billion rupees to fifty-seven hundred thousand families across the country.

He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and maintain proper social distancing during Ramazan.

Asad Umar said Pakistan Army is supporting the civil administration in its endeavors to combat the Coronavirus.