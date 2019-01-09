Saad Rafique criticizes govt for running behind opposition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that it is very unfortunate that those who love the country and working for the democracy are facing jail terms.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to media persons after appearing before the Supreme Court in Railway losses case. He said that evidence against them is being found after their arrests.

PML-N leader added that evidence against us is not being found but being manufactured.

Former railway minister lamented that it is a sad tradition in Pakistan that the children of the founders of the country have had to serve jail sentences and if you love this country or speak of democracy then you have to serve the same.

He lashed out at the PTI government and adding that the government instead of running the country is running behind the opposition.

Rafique added that politicians instead of calling each other thieves should focus on real issues.

Earlier during the hearing, when Rafique was presented in the top court, the chief justice remarked, “We do not summon Khawaja Sb so why does he appear before us? We had sought a reply from the auditor general.”

At this, Rafique’s lawyer, Kamran Murtaza, told the court, “The auditor general submitted a reply in Lahore.” The chief justice then said that they will hear the case when they receive the reply next week.

The hearing of railways losses case was adjourned for one week.