Saaho’s Hindi version earns Rs 50 crore at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: South Superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor collaborated for the first time on Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-drama hit the theatres on Friday. Though Saaho received mixed reviews from critics, the audience is said to be appreciative of the film, as far as early trends are concerned.

On its opening Friday, the film’s Hindi version made Rs 24.40 crore becoming the third highest opener of the year and then went on to earn Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday. Currently, the film stands at Rs 49.60 crore and today it is expected to make more than Rs 20 crore and thus will zoom pass the Rs 50 crore mark at the box-office in just three days. Keep watching this space for more on the same.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)