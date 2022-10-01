Saba Qamar posts some of her flaming hot photoshoot images

F.P. Report

LAHORE: With a couple of snaps, actress Saba Qamar completely stopped the crowd in their tracks. The diva uploaded some of her flaming hot photoshoot images. She wore a blue saree with the Indian style blouse that shocked online users.

The actress has a sharp appearance because of the combination of her fascinating expressions and daring shot. With strong red lips and untied hair, Qamar is killing the look while posing in front of a light and leaning up against the wall.

She has started fire around internet through her sizzling pictures, making people stop right there at a single glance. A number of celebrities, including Sana Javed, Falaq Naazz, Maya Ali, Durefishan, Sohai Ali Abroo, and Rabya Kulsoom, have praised her after she shared her fire online. However, her choice of appearance also drew scorn from her followers, who believe the outfit is unsuitable for a Pakistani to wear in an Islamic nation. Some people even commented with the word “Shame.”

Saba Qamar is a talented actress who excels in every character she performs. She played Hina, heroine in Sarmad Khoosat’s startlingly original film Kamli, this year. Saba has had a long and distinguished acting career. Among the many roles she has portrayed include writers in Digest Writer, manipulative siblings in Maat, a former supermodel in Besharam, rebel in Cheekh, and public personalities like Noor Jehan and Qandeel Baloch in Manto and Baaghi, respectively.

Even she worked in a Bollywood film, ‘Hindi Medium’ she played the female lead opposite the late Irrfan Khan, demonstrating her acting powers with ease. She gained popularity for the part. Saba Qamar can’t be stopped any time soon with a career that just keeps advancing.