Sacked employees of PTDC warn of hunger strike in front of parliament house

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: The sacked employees of the Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) against the government for sacking 450 employees besides closing operations of Fleshman Hotel, PTDC hotels and motels across the country here at Islamabad Press Club on Monday.

The participants chanted slogans against Prime Minsiter Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Zulfi Bukhari and Acting Managing Director (MD) PTDC Syed Intekhab Alam and other government high ups.

The protestors also threatened to set up a hunger camp in front of the Parliament if the government failed in cancelling their termination letters.

The sacked employees told the media that in a single night without taking their consent they were terminated from services and their families are in vulnerable economic condition as well the education of kids are at risk. The protester mentioned that if the government didn’t restore their services they would stage a hunger strike in front of the parliament along with their families.