Sacked KP universities’ employees to stage sit-in outside Imran’s residence

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The employees, who have been protesting in Bani Gala against their expulsion from the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), have announced organising a sit-in outside the residence of Imran Khan today.

The protesters can gather outside Imran Khan’s residence anytime. “We will not rise from the sit-in until we are restored,” they vowed.

The protesters also shouted slogans at Imran Khan Chowk, demanding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman take notice of the injustice meted out to them.

They said that thousands of temporary employees had been fired under the University Model Act, adding that employees with 12 years of service were among those who had been fired.

“We have been in service since 2008. Instead of making us permanent, the government has fired us,” they complained.

